Polaris at 30 – managing director Vivek Banga

Ahead of a week-long ‘Polaris at 30’ series Insurance Age caught up with managing director Vivek Banga to run the rule over the history of e-trading developments and what is coming next for brokers.

Polaris was founded in 1994 (see box) with digital trading platform imarket rolled out by the insurance industry-owned organisation in 2004.

Banga, pictured, took up his post in early 2019. With over five years in the role and a CV full of digital expertise from both sides of the broker and insurer fence, including at Gallagher, Brit and NIG, he is ideally placed to reflect on the changes over the decades.

Cloud-based computing is also increasing capacity and security.

He recalls commercial lines