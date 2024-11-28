Polaris at 30 – Derek Cowie

Derek Cowie started working at General Accident (now Aviva) in 1992. Polaris was founded in 1994 launching digital trading platform imarket in 2004.

Having progressed through posts including commercial lines underwriter and digital manager he became head of change & transformation, distribution & SME trading at Aviva this year.

In the fourth part of the Q&A series on Polaris at 30, Cowie traces the evolution from paper and mainframe systems to the internet boom and ongoing tech investments to make e-trading more efficient.

E-trading has grown in scale and complexity. It started with a few insurers who used e-trading for small, simple risks and