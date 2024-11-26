Polaris at 30 – Stuart Reid

In the second Q&A instalment of the Polaris at 30 series, chair of Partners& Stuart Reid shares memories of the industry moving from paper rating guides to digital trading and his view on the “plainly daft” frustration in e-trading today.

Industry stalwart Reid founded Stuart Alexander in 1993, going on to leadership roles at Bluefin and Gallagher as well as serving as vice president of the Chartered Insurance Institute; chair of the CII Broking Faculty; deputy chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, and chair of Biba’s Large Brokers Committee.

Polaris was founded in 1994 launching imarket in 2004.

The dual timeline helps make Reid highly qualified to give broker insights on the evolution of e-trading over the years.

Wh