Ransomware-hit SSP under broker fire amid latest issues

SSP has been told it must improve service after the latest attack caused Axa to cut off its personal lines to brokers.

The broker reaction comes as a website is claiming SSP has until December 12 to respond to cyber hackers and pay $7m, or face hacked files being published.

Problems for SSP began after it was hit by a cyber security breach last week from the Lockbit ransomware group.

Following the cyber attack on November 25, Axa told brokers that it had cut off insurer-hosted pricing and electronic data interchange on personal lines services with SSP. The services resumed on Friday last week.

Although SSP’s