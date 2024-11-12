SRG adds Essex-based business as latest buy

Specialist Risk Group has acquired Essex-based One Claim Limited.

The business, which provides broker partners and their clients with claims management support from initial notification through to settlement, will now sit within SRG’s MGA pillar MX.

The acquirer said the One Claim team “has significant expertise in the motor fleet sector, which will add value to SRG’s existing motor fleet capabilities across underwriting, wholesale and retail broking”.

We have seen a significant reduction in the average cost per claim for our clients, delivered by a team of