SRG builds out MGA arm MX with fourth buy of 2024

Specialist Risk Group has announced the acquisition of reinsurance firm NW Re.

It said the deal reinforced “SRG’s commitment to the broker and underwriting intermediary market, by investing in specialist underwriting capability and technical expertise”.

The team at NW Re will join forces with SRG’s underwriting pillar, MX, to deliver “bespoke reinsurance solutions [to] enhance [its] underwriting specialisms,” the group added.

