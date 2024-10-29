Coalition adds another insurer to its UK capacity panel

Cyber specialist insurer Coalition has announced that US insurer The Hartford has joined its panel of UK capacity providers.

As part of the agreement, The Hartford is assuming a quota share of Coalition’s UK cyber program, in addition to the insurance provider’s existing capacity partner relationships.

At the 2022 UK start, partner Allianz was Coalition’s 100% capacity provider for the first year.

This was subsequently reduced to 70% following the addition of Lloyd’s capacity with UK head of insurance Tom Draper, pictured, telling Insurance Age in September that it would add another player by the end of the year as