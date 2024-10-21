Beazley targets financial institutions with combined cover consortium

Specialist insurer Beazley has launched a new consortium providing combined civil liability, crime/fraud and cyber cover for financial institutions.

The consortium, known as FLEX, aims to deliver what it describes as “a seamless solution for financial institutions which addresses the full range of crime, professional, directors and officers and cyber risks these complex institutions face”.

Offering up to limits of up to $50m FLEX includes access to Beazley’s Full Spectrum Cyber eco-system, which delivers before, during and after cyber services and expertise from Beazley Security.

