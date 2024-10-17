Mission notches up 25th MGA partner with Carrow launch

A new warranty, accident and health MGA Carrow is set to launch with the backing of Mission Underwriters.

The business, which will be led by Ronan Conboy, the former CEO of AmTrust International, pictured, is backed by A- rated capacity via Accelerant and plans to expand into additional lines as part of its broader growth strategy for 2025.

Visionaries

“Mission doesn’t just invest in businesses; we bet on visionaries who can reshape the insurance landscape,” said Adrian Morgan, CEO of Mission Underwriters UK & Europe.

