Partners& CEO Barton: Mooted Labour tax plan offers “incredible opportunities” for M&A

Speculation that the new Labour Government might increase capital gains tax has created a fertile window for acquisitive insurance brokers.

That is the opinion of Partners& CEO Phil Barton, pictured, speaking to Insurance Age after his firm secured a £20m debt facility with Santander UK to help it continue its growth both organically and through deals. He added that it meant his business was “fully equipped to selectively take advantage of the opportunities”.

We tend to talk to people for a long time, but once we are all happy, then we move quicklyPhil Barton, Partners&

“The process started over a year ago as we were thinking about