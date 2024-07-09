Insurance Age

SRG bolsters equestrian expertise with Carriagehouse buy

Horses
Specialist Risk Group has bought the ongoing business of Carriagehouse.

Established over 30 years ago, Carriagehouse supports the equestrian industry with a range of specialist products including policies for horses and donkeys, horseboxes and horse trailers, carriages and harness, and commercial carriage drivers. 

SRG explained the Carriagehouse offering was attractive as it “neatly complements SRG’s existing equestrian business, KBIS”, that it acquired in January 2021.

Commitment

Lee Anderson, SRG Group deputy CEO, said: “This is a great deal for SRG and reinforces

