Ecclesiastical launches product for office-based professions

Ecclesiastical Insurance is launching a new product aimed at office-based businesses providing professional services in response to broker feedback.

Office Professions is aimed at all clerical-based office risks, including professions such as accountants, architects, estate agents, lawyers, and insurance brokers, as well as call centres, graphic designers, consultants, and many other offices.

The new product includes property damage, business interruption, and equipment breakdown covers as standard, but can also include fine art and collections under the same policy if selected.

By combining our unrivalled knowledge of specialist property