Sompo opens third UK office

Sompo has opened an office in Manchester.

The office is the latest to be opened in the UK by the insurer which also has offices in London and Birmingham.

According to Insurance Age’s sister title Insurance Post – which first revealed the news – Sompo is now looking to build comparable capabilities in Manchester out of an office at 3 Hardman Street in the city’s Spinningfields district, and is currently recruiting for head of middle market position in the city to lead the growth of the business in the North.

The launch of this important