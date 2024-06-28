Insurance Age

Brokers lacking when it comes to commercial motor FNOL best practice

Logistics haulage lorry
    Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Brokers are lagging in educating commercial motor clients on the best practice when it comes to first notification of loss procedures.

That is one of the headline findings from Direct Commercial’s latest Broker Barometer survey that found two-thirds (67%) of respondents reported policyholders are asking them to report claims on their behalf rather than directly approaching the insurer or MGA.

Direct Commercial notes this is contrary to best practice for FNOL procedures, as was the fact only a quarter (28%) of commercial motor brokers are asking policyholders to report and make a claim from the roadside. 

Positive developments

Desp

