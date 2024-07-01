Meet the MGA: Phoenix Specialty

A new entrant into the construction insurance market, Tim James, managing director at Phoenix, explains how it is responding to the wide variety of risks that exist within the market in the UK today, with eyes on global expansion in the future.

What was the thinking behind the formation of Phoenix Specialty? Why did you decide to do another MGA after selling Ensurance to PCS?

Acies MGU have had the ambition for some time to launch a construction-focused MGA, starting that process in early 2023 which ultimately led to the creation of the MGA Phoenix Specialty.

Initially led by Mark Heath and Caroline Taylor (Acies’s leadership team), I had the opportunity to join as managing mirector in April of this year, which was an opportunity too