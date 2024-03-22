Meet the MGA: Qualis

From an internal MGA within Genworth Mortgage Insurance to a subsidiary of AmTrust, Qualis managing director & CEO Roberta Brunelli explains how data helps it to predict future losses and its plans for product and capacity diversification.

Can you describe how Qualis came to the UK and its origins as part of GE?

GE Mortgage Insurance (GEMI), a subsidiary of GE Insurance, was licensed and launched in the UK in 1993.

The initial objective was to reactivate the market and dispel the poor general impression of mortgage insurance due to issues with claims and subsequent recoveries in the late 1980s. GEMI quickly established relationships with two major UK mortgage lenders, one of which GEMI also provided a mortgage application scoring