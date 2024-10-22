Konsileo continues to scale as revenue jumps 75% to £7m in 2023

Top 100 insurance broker Konsileo’s parent company has reported a loss of £3.06m (2022: £1.73m loss) for the financial year ending 31 December, 2023 on higher turnover of £7.05m (2022: £4.02m).

After cost of sales, the group reported a gross profit of £6.9m (2022: £3.9m) and saw administrative expenses rise to £10.02m (2022: £5.63m), according to a recent Companies House filing for Konsileo Ltd.

Wages and salaries were up year-on-year to £7.42m from £4.13m for the group.

The group averaged 137 employees during the year compared with 84 in 2022.

According to a separate filing for the “insurance and risk advice” arm Konsileo [Trading] Ltd, it employed 116 employees on 31 December 2023