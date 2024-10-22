Konsileo continues to scale as revenue jumps 75% to £7m in 2023
Top 100 insurance broker Konsileo’s parent company has reported a loss of £3.06m (2022: £1.73m loss) for the financial year ending 31 December, 2023 on higher turnover of £7.05m (2022: £4.02m).
After cost of sales, the group reported a gross profit of £6.9m (2022: £3.9m) and saw administrative expenses rise to £10.02m (2022: £5.63m), according to a recent Companies House filing for Konsileo Ltd.
Wages and salaries were up year-on-year to £7.42m from £4.13m for the group.
The group averaged 137 employees during the year compared with 84 in 2022.
According to a separate filing for the “insurance and risk advice” arm Konsileo [Trading] Ltd, it employed 116 employees on 31 December 2023
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Markerstudy confirms motor specialist Collingwood buy
A spokesperson for Markerstudy Group has confirmed that backer Pollen Street Capital, in conjunction with Markerstudy, has agreed to buy Gibraltar-based Collingwood Insurance Services.
Obituary: David Slade, 19 February 1944 - 4 October 2024
The much respected and revered broking figure David Slade, a past winner of the UK Broker Awards Achievement Award and launch chair of the Faculty of Insurance Broking, has passed away aged 80.
Movo Accelerator launched for start-up brokers
Movo Partnership has launched a platform for entrepreneurs to develop their own broking business, Movo Accelerator, in a first push since Tysers’s owners AUB took an 80% stake.
Complete Cover lost £1.7m in run-up to run-off
Complete Cover Group lost £1.68m in 2023 with turnover tumbling to £2.7m ahead of the car and van specialist broker going into run-off.
Premium finance charges as high as 37% but dropping overall – report
Pearson Ham has found average premium finance costs for motor and home insurance fell over the last year but also revealed charges as high as 36.8%.
Across the board uplifts at Avantia
Avantia Insurance delivered double digit increases in turnover and post-tax profits in 2023, repeating the achievements of previous years.
DR&P deals costs revealed in run-up to BMS sale
DR&P spent more than £12m on five acquisitions in the financial year ahead of selling up to BMS, filings at Companies House have revealed.
Blog: Martyn’s Law – implications and opportunities for brokers
Legal experts Polly Sayers and Jonathan Edwards of HCR Law take an overview of Martyn’s Law sharing practical steps brokers can take as it progresses through Parliament.