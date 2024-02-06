NBS launches hospitality product

NBS Underwriting has launched a multi-location hospitality insurance product.

The managing general agent’s policy aims to cover a diverse range of businesses, including the licensed trade (pubs, late-night bars, nightclubs, live music venues, and gentleman’s clubs), food and eateries (fish and chip shops, cafes, restaurants, and takeaways), hotels, and shops, with up to 20 locations.

Steve Cowman, managing director at NBS Underwriting, said: “We’ve listened to our brokers and used our extensive knowledge to create a policy that meets the unique needs of businesses