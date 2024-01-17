MGA expands D&O offering with NED Protect

Rising Edge has expanded its commercial D&O offering to include a new product, tailored exclusively for non-executive directors.

The managing general agent said that, in recognition of the “unique responsibilities and challenges faced by NEDs”, the new product provides “ring-fenced, standalone Side A D&O coverage and policy limits for individual NEDs”.

Additional features of the product called NED Protect - include coverage for multiple NED appointments, a legal hotline with international law firm Clyde & Co, an extended reporting period for notifying claims and a fast-track dispute resolution process.

