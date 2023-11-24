Axa UK: broker clients will benefit from contractor body cameras

A major insurer is providing body cameras to contractors in move it claims will enable broker clients to highlight best practice to underwriters.

Axa UK said the camera will help contractors record essential safety work to buildings containing flammable cladding and insulation. The recordings will also provide detailed information about materials used, together with evidence of working practices and site management for the areas being refurbished, the insurer added.

The danger of flammable cladding was highlighted by the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, and some properties now require remediation to make them safer and more resilient to