Parametric climate risk insurer Arbol launches UK MGA
US-based parametric climate risk specialist Arbol has expanded internationally by launching a new, London-based managing general agent.
Arbol’s UK arm is an appointed representative of Pro MGA Solutions and offers a range of products for the agriculture, renewable energy and construction industries supported by an AM Best ‘A’ rated Lloyd’s syndicate
These products aim to address risks such as rainfall variations and extreme temperatures. The company also offers solutions for catastrophic events such as hurricanes, hail, and floods.Pivotal moment
We aim to provide businesses with straightforward and practical tools to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Energy and growth key to Romero deal, says AssuredPartners boss
AssuredPartners stands ready to help push the Yorkshire-based firm on its growth journey, says UK & Ireland CEO.
Blog: As Amazon ramps up drone deliveries, brokers should take note
Amazon’s foray into drone deliveries is creating an insurance market brokers should not ignore, according to Moonrock founder and MD Simon Ritterband.
Aviva personal lines jumps in Q3 but UK insurance COR grows
Aviva has reported a 20% boost in UK personal lines to £2.15bn, as commercial lines also rose to £2.39bn from £2.15bn in Q3 2022.
Direct Commercial launches broker portal for commercial motor market
Direct Commercial has launched its portal giving brokers more functionality and accessibility to the MGA’s services.
AssuredPartners buys again in South West with Atom
AssuredPartners has bought Somerset-based Atom Insurance Brokers.
Ex-broker among 10 arrested in police crackdown on commercial insurance fraud
Ten people have been arrested across the country, and 18 vehicles seized during a two-week police operation to tackle commercial insurance fraud.
Aspen unveils UK construction sector wellbeing product
Aspen Insurance has unveiled Construction Wellbeing to support the rising challenges associated with the mental health of employees working in the UK construction industry.
Chubb rebrands division alongside media product launch in UK
Chubb has launched a media insurance product for clients in the UK, and rebranded its existing UK technology industry practice as the technology and media practice to reflect its new focus.