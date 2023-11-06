MGA Fiducia launches marine equipment product

Specialty managing general agent Fiducia is targeting both the ‘green’ and traditional energy markets with a new marine equipment underwriting facility.

The Leeds-based MGA’s product offers cover for high-value equipment being transported by vessels and used in offshore projects. This includes sustainable power generation projects such as offshore wind farms or tidal systems, which are being progressed to help the UK achieve its 2050 Net Zero targets.

The new marine equipment capacity is also designed to support North Sea oil and gas operations, Fuducia added.

The product aims to offer comprehensive cover for all risks of physical loss or