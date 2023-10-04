Meet the MGA – Jensten Underwriting

Just over one year into its existence, Simon Taylor, wholesale managing director, explains why working under one brand, and pulling together in one direction, is so important to getting the best out of Jensten Underwriting.

Jensten Underwriting

GWP: £90m

Staff numbers: 90

Offices: London, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, and Watnall, Nottingham.

List of products: Property owners, Commercial combined, Standalone liability, CAR, Fleet, Truck, Motor trade and XoL.

Jensten Underwriting was only formed in September 2022. What was the thinking behind bringing a number of businesses together to form the new managing general agent group?

It was the right time in terms of our growth and development over the past few