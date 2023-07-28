Pen spins out UK financial lines and liability arm with Manchester as chair
Managing general agent Pen Underwriting has today announced some changes to its structure, which sees Manchester Underwriting Management founder and CEO Charles Manchester become chair of a new division.
As of 1 August, Gallagher-owned Pen will separate out its international & financial lines division, creating a standalone UK financial lines & specialist liability arm. This will be led by Richard Webb, who is presently the MUM director responsible for broker development, marketing and claims. Webb will become managing director of the new division and join the Pen executive committee.Related Pen adds £90m of GWP with marine MGA buy Pen buys Manchester Underwriting
Manchester (pic
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Gallagher's organic growth hits 11%
Gallagher has posted 11% organic growth for the second quarter of 2023 in its UK & Ireland retail division.
Clear Group adds third MGA with Profile Risk Solutions buy
Clear Group has bought specialist commercial lines managing general agent Profile Risk Solutions, trading as Profile Underwriting, adding its third MGA in a month, Insurance Age can reveal.
Tysers launches division targeting global entertainment industry
Tysers has gone toe-to-toe with Howden with the launch of Tysers Live, a new division dedicated to servicing the needs of the global entertainment industry.
Motor specialist Lucida posts second year of double-digit growth
Motor specialist Lucida Broking Holdings grew turnover in continuing operations by 28% in 2022 to £47m, according to a filing at Companies House.
Hobbs adds two senior roles as part of Allianz Commercial shake-up
Allianz Commercial has created two new senior roles following the appointment of Nick Hobbs as chief distribution officer.
Drone MGA Moonrock to target brokers after getting FCA authorisation
Drone insurance specialist managing general agent Moonrock is to up its efforts to court the broker market after receiving full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority today, Insurance Age can reveal.
Lloyd & Whyte confirms 2022 deals spend
Lloyd & Whyte struck six deals in 2022 as turnover grew to £28.4m.
WTW takes Lucy Clarke from Marsh as risk and broking president
WTW has swooped for Marsh’s Lucy Clarke as its new president of risk and broking.