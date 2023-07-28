Pen spins out UK financial lines and liability arm with Manchester as chair

Managing general agent Pen Underwriting has today announced some changes to its structure, which sees Manchester Underwriting Management founder and CEO Charles Manchester become chair of a new division.

As of 1 August, Gallagher-owned Pen will separate out its international & financial lines division, creating a standalone UK financial lines & specialist liability arm. This will be led by Richard Webb, who is presently the MUM director responsible for broker development, marketing and claims. Webb will become managing director of the new division and join the Pen executive committee.

