JMG establishes new division after second motor deal in a month

Specialist HGV and motor trade insurance broker New Era has made its first acquisition within weeks of becoming part of the JMG Group.

The firm has acquired Preston-based courierinsurance.co.uk in a move that creates a new specialist commercial motor division within the JMG Group.

Established in 2012, courierinsurance.co.uk provides services covering courier van insurance, public liability insurance, breakdown cover and fleet insurance. It will continue to trade as courierinsurance.co.uk and its team, which is led by director Simon Moores, will continue to work with clients out if its Preston office.

We’re over the moon