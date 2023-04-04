JMG establishes new division after second motor deal in a month
Specialist HGV and motor trade insurance broker New Era has made its first acquisition within weeks of becoming part of the JMG Group.
The firm has acquired Preston-based courierinsurance.co.uk in a move that creates a new specialist commercial motor division within the JMG Group.
Established in 2012, courierinsurance.co.uk provides services covering courier van insurance, public liability insurance, breakdown cover and fleet insurance. It will continue to trade as courierinsurance.co.uk and its team, which is led by director Simon Moores, will continue to work with clients out if its Preston office.
We’re over the moon
More on Commercial
Biba launches computer insurance scheme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a new computer scheme, provided by specialist insurer HSB, to help protect computer hardware and portable equipment.
Spring Insure looks to court brokers in UK professional indemnity launch
Managing general agent Spring Insure has launched a commercial professional indemnity product in the UK and Ireland with backing from a new capacity provider.
GRP's NE hub Castle buys M R Lonsdale
Castle Insurance Services has made its first acquisition since becoming the North-East hub of Global Risk Partners in May 2022 by swooping for fellow Durham-based broker M R Lonsdale.
UK General lost £7.4m ahead of sale
UK General Insurance lost £7.41m in its financial year before being snapped up by RCapital and Montague, Insurance Age can reveal.
Brokerbility teams up with Broker Insights on bespoke service for members
Brokerbility has signed up with data provider Broker Insights to deliver a bespoke platform for members, Insurance Age can reveal.
Nadia Côté to lead Allianz Commercial in UK
Allianz Group named Nadia Côté as commercial managing director UK, effective 1 May.
Bruce Stevenson reveals growth and plans for Hogg to succeed Bruce as CEO
Howden-owned Bruce Stevenson has reported a 30% increase in turnover to £11.7m with profits up 33% to £3.9m and revealed CEO succession plans.
Pen adds £90m of GWP with marine MGA buy
Pen Underwriting has bought Tay River Holdings and its wholly owned marine specialist subsidiaries Vessel Protect, Trafalgar Marine Trades and BMM Ports & Terminals for an undisclosed sum.