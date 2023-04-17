Back Page: April 2023

And finally ... Insurance Ages wishes Macbeth a happy 30th birthday, and Global Risk Partners announces it has renewed its partnership with Somerset County Cricket Club.

Broker Macbeth has unveiled a new brand refresh as it celebrates 30 years of business

The Reading-based broker said the rebrand reflected the firm’s evolution as “one of the region’s fastest-growing independent market leaders and future-focused employers”.

This refresh communicates who we are today and fosters stronger, more meaningful engagement with our clients, partners and our community. Paul Macbeth

The full relaunch has been integrated across the brand from strategic messaging