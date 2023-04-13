Meet the MGA: Loadsure

After two decades in the London market Johnny McCord decided the time was right to set up his own business. The Loadsure CEO and founder explains how a light bulb moment led him reinventing cargo insurance as a ‘true’ insurtech.

Loadsure

Staff: 62

Offices: London and Denver

Products

Thames: On demand cargo insurance

Orinoco: Shippers interest insurance

Danube: Ocean cargo insurance

Huron: Ocean cargo and stock throughput insurance

Why did you give up a career in insurance broking to launch Loadsure?

I come from an insurance family; my dad was a founding director of a Lloyd’s syndicate so there has always been an entrepreneurial spirit in my family.

So when I entered the [insurance] market I looked at the