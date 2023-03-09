Insurance Age

Rocketing commercial premiums piles pressure on SMEs

Price pressure
    • Rachel Gordon

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Recent figures from Acturis show that commercial insurers are continuing to increase the cost of cover across a range of core sectors.

The latest Acturis Commercial Broking Index shows that there were consistent premium increases throughout the year, with rises each quarter of at least 4%, compared to the equivalent quarters in 2021.

This is for commercial combined, liability, packages, property owners and tradespeople.

4%

The Acturis Commercial Broking Index shows there were rises each quarter of at least 4%

The only sector which has shown smaller increases is fleet.

The final quarter of 2022 saw tradespeople cover

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Commercial

Meet the MGA: Qlaims

Now its fourth year of trading, Qlaims CEO Liz Latter outlines her mission to make loss recovery insurance a mainstream product and for her MGA to be the “go to” provider for customer facing claims solutions

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: