Rocketing commercial premiums piles pressure on SMEs

Recent figures from Acturis show that commercial insurers are continuing to increase the cost of cover across a range of core sectors.

The latest Acturis Commercial Broking Index shows that there were consistent premium increases throughout the year, with rises each quarter of at least 4%, compared to the equivalent quarters in 2021.

This is for commercial combined, liability, packages, property owners and tradespeople.

The only sector which has shown smaller increases is fleet.

The final quarter of 2022 saw tradespeople cover