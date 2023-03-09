Rocketing commercial premiums piles pressure on SMEs
Recent figures from Acturis show that commercial insurers are continuing to increase the cost of cover across a range of core sectors.
The latest Acturis Commercial Broking Index shows that there were consistent premium increases throughout the year, with rises each quarter of at least 4%, compared to the equivalent quarters in 2021.
This is for commercial combined, liability, packages, property owners and tradespeople.4%
The Acturis Commercial Broking Index shows there were rises each quarter of at least 4%
The only sector which has shown smaller increases is fleet.
The final quarter of 2022 saw tradespeople cover
Meet the MGA: Qlaims
Now its fourth year of trading, Qlaims CEO Liz Latter outlines her mission to make loss recovery insurance a mainstream product and for her MGA to be the “go to” provider for customer facing claims solutions
Nirvana completes MBO from Castel
Nirvana Risk Partners, a division of Castel Underwriting Agencies, has completed a management buyout from the club-style MGA formation platform.
Opinion: Limited or unreliable information can lead to underinsurance
Brokers need to work with policyholders to push for better quality and more frequent surveys to combat underinsurance, argues Paul Mayer, valuations manager at Sedgwick.
Lloyd’s hails underwriting performance as COR drops to 91.9% in 2022
Lloyd’s has labelled its underwriting performance in 2022 as good as any in recent memory with “more than expected” improvement.
Hiscox “on the front foot” with brokers, says CEO Aki Hussain
Group CEO of Hiscox, Aki Hussain, has forecast further UK commercial growth, and a return to expansion in personal lines at the insurer in 2023.
Hiscox posts UK commercial growth for 2022
Hiscox has reported $778m (£657.8m) of gross written premium in the UK for 2022, as the wider group delivered its best underwriting performance since 2015.
McClarrons adds marine specialist Soak Insure as AR
North Yorkshire-based McClarrons Insurance Brokers has expanded into the marine market, taking on specialist Soak Insure as an appointed representative.
Turnover down but profit up at Open GI for 2022
Open GI has posted a fall in revenue for the third year in a row in its results for the year ended 31 May 2022.