Capsule and Aviva launch start-up insurance pilot

Specialist insurance broker Capsule and technology provider Codat have teamed up with Aviva to pilot a new technology-led approach to ensuring high-growth businesses have the right level of cover in place.

The group claimed Capsule can enable Aviva to onboard and review clients faster using Codat’s API that connects SMEs’ business data to service providers.

As a result growing businesses participating in the initiative will be able to share access to the data in their financial software – for example, in platforms like Xero, QuickBooks and Shopify – with Capsule.

The broker stated this will not only simplify the application process for these fast-moving businesses, but will provide a real-time