Doyle to take over as Marsh McLennan CEO as Glaser announces retirement
Marsh McLennan has announced that John Doyle will take over as president and CEO at the beginning of 2023 succeeding Dan Glaser.
Glaser is retiring having held the top role at MMC since 2013, succeeding Brian Duperreault.
Doyle has served as group president and chief operating officer of Marsh McLennan since January 2022, and prior to that was president and CEO of Marsh, the company’s risk advisory and insurance solutions business, from 2017 to 2021.
He began his career at AIG and held several executive positions at the insurer, including CEO of AIG Commercial Insurance, and president and CEO of AIG Property and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
Most read
- Analysis: Brokers, insurers and the FCA’s product governance - confusion reigns
- Zego doubling down on growth with 40 brokers
- RSA sets out strategic roadmap for 2025 with new "broker promise" vow
- Mark Coffey named personal lines and e-trade director at Premium Credit
- One Call reports £6.25m fall in profit, despite rise in turnover
- FCA pinpoints good and poor practices for orderly broker wind-downs
- Aviva “disappointed” at other insurers for not offering fairly priced multi-occupancy building insurance