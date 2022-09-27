Doyle to take over as Marsh McLennan CEO as Glaser announces retirement

Marsh McLennan has announced that John Doyle will take over as president and CEO at the beginning of 2023 succeeding Dan Glaser.

Glaser is retiring having held the top role at MMC since 2013, succeeding Brian Duperreault.

Doyle has served as group president and chief operating officer of Marsh McLennan since January 2022, and prior to that was president and CEO of Marsh, the company’s risk advisory and insurance solutions business, from 2017 to 2021.

He began his career at AIG and held several executive positions at the insurer, including CEO of AIG Commercial Insurance, and president and CEO of AIG Property and