Biba develops flood product for SMEs
The British Insurance Brokers Association has added to its commercial flood insurance scheme and now provides cover for businesses with less than £1m in assets.
The product, created alongside Mi Commercial Risks, provides flood only cover for either a £25k or £50k limit, in the aggregate in the period of insurance.
The product is designed to be bought alongside a standard commercial package policy to provide some flood cover if there is a gap.
Aimed at small businesses such as restaurants
