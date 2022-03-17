Biba develops flood product for SMEs

The British Insurance Brokers Association has added to its commercial flood insurance scheme and now provides cover for businesses with less than £1m in assets.

The product, created alongside Mi Commercial Risks, provides flood only cover for either a £25k or £50k limit, in the aggregate in the period of insurance.

The product is designed to be bought alongside a standard commercial package policy to provide some flood cover if there is a gap.

Aimed at small businesses such as restaurants