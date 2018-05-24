Alpha: Cover My Cab steps in with Gefion policies

The move follows the collapse of Danish provider Alpha which left many taxi drivers uninsured.

Taxi specialist broker Cover My Cab, a trading name of J&M Insurance Services, is offering to arrange new Gefion Insurance policies for clients following the collapse of unrated Alpha Insurance.

Alpha policyholders were left without insurance when the Danish firm went bankrupt on 8 May.

Taxi drivers were particularly hard hit.

According to Cover My Cab, which has been involved in insurance for 37 years, by 15 May it had received over 20,000 calls in what it has termed an “extraordinarily unprecedented situation” and had already arranged alternative cover for over 3,000 customers.

New policy

A Questions and Answers section on the firm’s website makes clear that Alpha’s policies are now defunct and that claims for a premium refund should be made directly to the estate of Alpha Insurance in line with the recommendations of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Under the question of ‘Will you get me a new policy?’ it reported: “Yes. We can arrange like for like policies under an alternative insurance company, Gefion Insurance.”

Gefion is also unrated and based in Denmark but is unrelated to Alpha Insurance.

However, the CEO of Gefion, Tonny Anker-Svendsen, was one of five founders of Alpha Group in 2005 and held the position of CEO until 2010.

Gefion, which backs Bollington’s MGA and works with Pukka Insure, received a €2m (£1.74m) cash injection from its shareholders last month to improve its Solvency Capital Requirement ratio to 135% in a move that experts said was designed to support future growth.

Insurance Age revealed earlier this month how telematics specialists Carrot were offering Alpha affected policyholders the chance to transfer to Aviva at no extra cost.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.