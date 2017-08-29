SME Now and in the Future: Raising your claim game

Small businesses may not always be prepared for the claims process, but brokers can make the journey easier for clients and even improve retention rates at the same time, writes Edward Murray

Just over two years ago the Financial Conduct Authority put SME claims handling under the microscope (the TR15/6 investigation) and found there was room for improvement.

In the intervening years many insurers and brokers have put an added focus on their claims proposition and sought to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

The irony, however, is that while brokers and insurers may have put a priority on their claims handling processes, many SMEs fail to give insurance matters the time they deserve in their commercial considerations.

As a result, they have not done all they might to ensure claims get settled quickly, accurately and for the amount they require.

Be prepared

“If you put yourself in a SME’s frame of mind,” says Neil Fraser, commercial claims proposition manager, commercial broker, at Zurich, “then many do not believe they will have a claim, and so they are not always prepared to deal with one.”

He adds: “They have not always thought through whether they have the right coverages in place, and it tends to be that they buy only what they need to meet requirements, rather than prioritising the most appropriate insurance to actually deal with a loss.”

Understandably, many smaller businesses are under a lot of time and resource pressures as they face up to the immediate challenges of running their businesses. But unless they take a moment to look at potential losses in the future, then it is very difficult for a broker to prepare for them effectively and really make sure that the insurance in place will respond as needed.

The landscape in which SMEs operate has changed significantly in recent years, and this has an impact on the risks they face and the potential liabilities they bear.

In such a fast-moving commercial environment, where the risks borne by SMEs are getting larger and more complex (see box), Fraser believes: “It has never been more important for SMEs in particular to use the services of a broker.

“They need advice about what they are taking on and even quite small businesses these days can have complex liabilities.”

One area that many SMEs overlook is business interruption cover and the impact that consequential losses could have on their company.

Norrie Erwin, director of insurer development at The County Group, says: “Most people know that if they have a fire, they will need to repair or rebuild their property, get in some new machinery and so on.

“But that part of the claim can be very complicated in itself. There may be issues around planning permission or sourcing machinery, or extended lead times for delivery of that machinery.”

He adds: “The real nub of the issue is consequential loss and making sure indemnity periods are correct. Clients also need to make sure the gross profit is insured – not only what the profit has been historically, but looking forward at estimates for the future.”

Erwin says that taking the time to carry out this sort of pre-loss work effectively will do away with many of the common problems experienced by SMEs when it comes to making a claim.

Nor is it purely a question of examining the coverage and sums insured to make sure they are adequate. Carrying out effective risk management will prevent many losses from happening in the first place and minimise those that do occur.

A developing landscape The environment for SMEs is constantly evolving and insurance needs change regularly to accommodate new regulation and emerging threats. Neil Fraser, commercial claims proposition manager, commercial broker, at Zurich, cites the changes made earlier in the year to the Ogden rate and the pressure that rising compensation payments for serious personal injury is putting on traditional sums insured. He also points to the wave of cyber attacks that private and public organisations across the UK have suffered in recent months. Fraser says: “Cyber is a threat that is developing at a pace that makes it difficult to predict exactly where the next risk will come from. Almost every week you see a new type of attack or problem with IT, which sometimes no one has thought through or predicted might happen on the scale it has.”

Reducing the risk

Erwin explains: “We also look at reducing the risk clients bear through risk management. Do they need advice to secure their premises? Do they need help with health and safety? If they are having a number of incidents, then why is that happening? Can we work with them on that? It is about taking a proactive approach and linking everything from pre-loss to post-loss.”

Jon Newall, principal at broker Lockyers, also puts a priority on claims handling. Like The County Group, the company has its own dedicated claims team.

In addition to overseeing claims and operating on behalf of the client, Newall says the company makes sure larger clients have cover to pay for the services of a loss assessor.

He comments: “All of our customers who have more than £50,000 worth of cover for material damage and business interruption are automatically given loss assessor cover. Using a loss assessor will get the claim paid faster and usually for a higher sum.”

Dedicated team

Danielle Leigh, claims executive at broker Mason Owen, says that having a dedicated claims proposition makes it possible to give clients information and an experience that can be difficult to recreate if they are operating with an insurer directly.

She explains: “We have our own claims handling team and we are here to act on behalf of the client. We feel that it adds value in numerous ways.

“They might be looking for bits of advice and it may not be that a claim is being put through at that moment, but they want to know what would happen in the event of a claim. It can be difficult to strike up that sort of discussion direct with an insurer.”

But Leigh says the close relationship the claims team has developed with clients means that these exchanges of information are part of the day-to-day running of the account.

While some brokers may view a dedicated claims team as an upfront cost that does not generate revenue for the business, Fraser believes it can make a real difference for clients.

He says: “From what I see – especially in the regional broking area – they really do add value both to their own teams, in terms of improving understanding of the entire insurance process, and also at the point of claim in terms of helping the customer and acting as a pair of extra eyes.”

He continues: “They can also act as a referee where there are difficulties. Sometimes an insurer will take a view on policy cover and it is useful if the broker can act as an intermediary.

“If the view is correct they can help explain it to the customer and if there are alternatives then they can explain those to the insurance company and assist in finding the right solution for everybody.”

Where brokers implement professional claims teams that can provide an excellent service, they will also improve their ability to retain clients.

This is a point that Erwin makes when he concludes: “We have noticed that when a client does have a claim then at renewal the retention rates are very high as they have experienced that part of the journey.”