Tax planning around a disposal: the importance of a joined-up approach

Thinking of disposing of an insurance intermediary business? Phil Clayton, private client director at PKF Littlejohn and William Godsave, head of financial planning at Credo Wealth Management, outline the tax and wealth planning considerations that you need to think about before doing so.

Disposing of a business can be exciting, and complex.

If your business is a managing general agent, the transaction can be complicated due to ‘earn out’ calculations, and ‘re-investment’ provisions. There can also be complications around specific insurance knowledge required to accurately understand the transaction.

Taking a joined-up approach is also essential, and businesses need to carefully consider the tax implications and opportunities together with the wealth management elements of the