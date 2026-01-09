Interview: Phil Barton and Ewan MacDonald, Partners&
Partners& leaders Phil Barton and Ewan MacDonald on phase three of the broker as it hits profitability ahead of schedule and plans to near double in the next three years.
When Partners& was launched in April 2020 bringing together five brokers it had £65m of gross written premium across nine offices and 140 people. Five years on it has £450m of GWP and 36 offices with over 640 staff.
As previously reported, the broker hit operating and pre-tax profitability in the year ended 31 March 2025. CEO Phil Barton, pictured left, hails the performance as ahead of plan and promises it would near double in size in terms of revenue and Ebitda over the next three years.
Organic
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
SRG starts 2026 buying with Kennett
In its first deal of the year Specialist Risk Group has agreed to buy Kennett Insurance & Risk Management which has offices in Hull and Leeds.
People Moves: 5 – 9 January 2026
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
KGM boss doubles down on Zurich deal, eyeing ‘never-ending conveyor belt of opportunities’
Zurich has remained the sole capacity provider of KGM, as Ciaran Astin, managing director of the MGA, has targeted ramping up to £500m by 2030 through a “never-ending conveyor belt of opportunities”.
Partners& seals first deal of 2026 with North East buy
Partners& has made its first acquisition of the year with the purchase of STP Risk Solutions, a chartered insurance broker based in Hull.
CFC extends ‘flagship’ SME cyber cover
CFC has launched a customer business interruption extension to its ‘flagship’ cyber proactive response cover for SMEs.
UK & Ireland CEO Stephanie Ogden leaves HDI for Munich Re
Stephanie Ogden, CEO of HDI Global UK & Ireland, will leave on 31 January ahead of joining Munich Re on 1 March.
Motor MGA KGM boosts Zurich deal to £2bn+ over five years
KGM has renewed its capacity deal with Zurich for a further five years tapping into backing for over £2bn in gross written premium, Insurance Age can reveal.
Jensten reveals deal hattrick
Jensten Group has bought Broker One in Scotland, Coversure Dudley and Mediprotect Healthcare.