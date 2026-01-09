Interview: Phil Barton and Ewan MacDonald, Partners&

Partners& leaders Phil Barton and Ewan MacDonald on phase three of the broker as it hits profitability ahead of schedule and plans to near double in the next three years.

When Partners& was launched in April 2020 bringing together five brokers it had £65m of gross written premium across nine offices and 140 people. Five years on it has £450m of GWP and 36 offices with over 640 staff.

As previously reported, the broker hit operating and pre-tax profitability in the year ended 31 March 2025. CEO Phil Barton, pictured left, hails the performance as ahead of plan and promises it would near double in size in terms of revenue and Ebitda over the next three years.

Organic