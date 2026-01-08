 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Partners& seals first deal of 2026 with North East buy

Phil Barton
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Partners& has made its first acquisition of the year with the purchase of STP Risk Solutions, a chartered insurance broker based in Hull.

Founded by Richard Storey in 2016, STP Risk Solutions has a specialism in property, according to the buyer.

The team of five will join the existing Partners& presence in the North East which consists of offices in Leeds and Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear.

Great team

Partners& CEO Phil Barton, pictured, said: “I liked Richard from the moment I met him. He’s developed a well-run, solid business with a great team.

RelatedPartners& makes double acquisition with Avenue and Ko-bolt deals Partners&

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Broker

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: