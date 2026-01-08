Partners& seals first deal of 2026 with North East buy
Partners& has made its first acquisition of the year with the purchase of STP Risk Solutions, a chartered insurance broker based in Hull.
Founded by Richard Storey in 2016, STP Risk Solutions has a specialism in property, according to the buyer.
The team of five will join the existing Partners& presence in the North East which consists of offices in Leeds and Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear.Great team
Partners& CEO Phil Barton, pictured, said: "I liked Richard from the moment I met him. He's developed a well-run, solid business with a great team.
