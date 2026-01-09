SRG starts 2026 buying with Kennett

In its first deal of the year Specialist Risk Group has agreed to buy Kennett Insurance & Risk Management which has offices in Hull and Leeds.

The consolidator stated the acquisition strengthened its presence in the North of England and reinforces its “long-term commitment to investing in regional capability”.

Following completion, Kennett will join SRG’s UK Retail pillar.

Kennett was owned by Top 100 UK Broker WF Risk Group after it snapped up the business in 2017.

SRG also bought Newcastle-based managing general agent Generation Underwriting from WF Risk Group last year.

According to SRG, Kennett has a “strong reputation” for client