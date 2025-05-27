Insurance Age

Leicester-based broker strikes first acquisition

buy
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

GOAT Insurance has purchased the full book of business from IGG Insurance, marking its first buy.

Leicester-based GOAT, a trading style of Sentreos Ltd, offers commercial insurance for businesses across the country and the firm stated it is “actively pursuing a pipeline of strategic acquisitions” to increase its UK footprint.

IGG Insurance is the trading name of Rockland Risk Services which is also based in Leicester.

Founder Naeem Chhabu is stepping back from the business to spend more time with his family, while IGG Insurance managing director Adam Watts and his team join GOAT.

Phil Hayes, co

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

tool-belt
Superscript partners with Toolstation

Digital insurance broker Superscript has teamed up with Toolstation, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of tools, accessories and building supplies, to deliver the retailer’s customers access to a new insurance offering.

Gibraltar
Analysis: Is the era of offshore capacity over, or is it poised for a comeback?

High profile casualties such as Gibraltar-based Enterprise Insurance Company (2016), and Danish providers Alpha (2018) and Gefion (2021) meant offshore capacity came under scrutiny at the end of the last decade. Today there appears to be less noise about similar players which begs the question are these overseas carriers no longer a factor? Or are they on the comeback trail? Saxon East investigate

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: