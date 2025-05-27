Leicester-based broker strikes first acquisition
GOAT Insurance has purchased the full book of business from IGG Insurance, marking its first buy.
Leicester-based GOAT, a trading style of Sentreos Ltd, offers commercial insurance for businesses across the country and the firm stated it is “actively pursuing a pipeline of strategic acquisitions” to increase its UK footprint.
IGG Insurance is the trading name of Rockland Risk Services which is also based in Leicester.
Founder Naeem Chhabu is stepping back from the business to spend more time with his family, while IGG Insurance managing director Adam Watts and his team join GOAT.
Phil Hayes, co
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Motor MGA faces uncertain future after Accredited does not renew binder
CPD Underwriting Solutions has become one of the latest motor MGAs to face an uncertain future due to the withdrawal of capacity.
Superscript partners with Toolstation
Digital insurance broker Superscript has teamed up with Toolstation, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of tools, accessories and building supplies, to deliver the retailer’s customers access to a new insurance offering.
MyFirst CEO on social media opportunities and Gymshark founder taking a share
James Noble, CEO and founder of MyFirst, is aiming to create a brand every young person in the UK will know in three to five years by focusing on social media, and Gymshark founder Lewis Morgan has taken a 15% share of the business.
FSCS confirms no broker levy for 2025/26
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed there will be no 2025/26 levy for the general insurance distribution class in which brokers sit.
Analysis: Is the era of offshore capacity over, or is it poised for a comeback?
High profile casualties such as Gibraltar-based Enterprise Insurance Company (2016), and Danish providers Alpha (2018) and Gefion (2021) meant offshore capacity came under scrutiny at the end of the last decade. Today there appears to be less noise about similar players which begs the question are these overseas carriers no longer a factor? Or are they on the comeback trail? Saxon East investigate
2025 UK Broker Awards open for entries, and it’s simpler than ever to get involved
The 2025 UK Broker Awards are open for entries, with a new process that makes it simpler for firms to put themselves forward to be in with a chance of winning.
FCA authorisation service slips back in Q4
The Financial Conduct Authority’s authorisation service in broker-related categories went backwards in the final quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.
Acrisure valued at $32bn in $2.1bn funding raise
US broking giant and Top 100 UK broker Acrisure has secured a $2.1bn (£1.57bn) capital raise in a funding round led by Bain Capital.