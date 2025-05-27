Leicester-based broker strikes first acquisition

GOAT Insurance has purchased the full book of business from IGG Insurance, marking its first buy.

Leicester-based GOAT, a trading style of Sentreos Ltd, offers commercial insurance for businesses across the country and the firm stated it is “actively pursuing a pipeline of strategic acquisitions” to increase its UK footprint.

IGG Insurance is the trading name of Rockland Risk Services which is also based in Leicester.

Founder Naeem Chhabu is stepping back from the business to spend more time with his family, while IGG Insurance managing director Adam Watts and his team join GOAT.

Phil Hayes, co