Worcester broker adds third office with latest buy

Hazelton Mountford buys White Knight Group’s Insurance Book
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Hazelton Mountford has acquired the White Knight Group’s insurance book of business.

The deal marks the second acquisition in the last five years for the Worcester-based Chartered insurance brokers, following its move for Michael Rollett & Co in 2020.

The new Lydney-based office is the third location for the broker, with its headquarters on Bank Street, Worcester and another base in Evesham, serving The Vale and The Cotswolds.

Among its areas of specialism, Hazelton Mountford, which was established in 2008, lists general commercial, property, haulage & transport and not-for-profit

