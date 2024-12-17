Review of the Year 2024: Acrisure UK’s Mark McIlquham

Mark McIlquham, CEO of Acrisure UK, expresses disappointment at high-quality independent intermediaries selling to consolidators; still thinks a big insurer might snap up a broker; and reckons his children would take delight in watching him take part in a bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2024?

My highlight has undoubtedly been the continued evolution of Acrisure in the UK. We have made another four acquisitions in the retail space and now have 18 businesses in the UK. These businesses are now increasingly coming together as one and our offering has expanded to include retail, wholesale, reinsurance, underwriting and corporate advisory solutions, as well as the opportunity to join our network, Eleven.

We are contributing to