Blog: Brokers calm about RSA brand going as ultimately service outscores sentiment

Brokers would be relaxed if the RSA brand fell by the wayside, and have said that service remains a much more important factor in terms of their relationship with parent Intact going forward.

Last week, sister title Insurance Post reported the RSA and NIG brand names are going to be dropped next year and replaced by the Intact name.

In September 2023, Intact Financial Corporation and its subsidiary RSA announced they had reached an agreement with Direct Line Insurance Group to acquire its brokered commercial lines operations, including NIG and FarmWeb. The £520m purchase added 800 employees.

