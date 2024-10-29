Addept signs distribution deal to bolster broker landlord offering

Addept Insurance Services has today announced an exclusive broker distribution deal with Title Guardian, a 24/7 digital anti-fraud property and identity monitoring tool.

The specialist wholesaler, which launched this May after its parent Addept Group acquired specialist independent insurance broking business Policywise, will offer Title Guardian as part of its landlord ancillary insurance portfolio.

Title Guardian uses a combination of online and offline sources to alert landlords if their registered property is being listed for sale, rented, mortgaged by a lender, registered against a company, or if there is any application lodged with HM Land Registry to change