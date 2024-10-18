Insurance Age

Markerstudy confirms 750 job cuts after Atlanta buy

Markerstudy has confirmed that around 750 jobs will be cut following the £1.2bn acquisition of Ardonagh’s personal lines business.

Announced in September 2023, the deal created a business that transacts £3bn of gross written premium annually employing 7300 people.  Markerstudy paid £820m for the arm known as Atlanta Group with Ardonagh keeping a 23% stake in the new combined entity.

Speaking about potential job losses at the time of the deal Markerstudy group CEO Kevin Spencer, pictured, told Insurance Age: “This is going to give us the opportunity to bring in some really good people, they are a great company and have some

