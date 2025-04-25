SRG to add credit and political risk team from Tysers
Specialist Risk Group has signed up for Tysers’ credit and political risk (re)insurance team to join the business.
Under the agreement the plan is for the Tysers team, led by industry veteran John Lentaigne, to switch to SRG over time.
It is expected to involve the transfer of all existing policies, ongoing transactions, and claims activity to SRG.
This is an exciting step forward for SRG and a further clear demonstration of our ambition to build a home for exceptional specialist talent.
According to the pair, both are in the process of telling clients about the change.
The firms detailed that all Tysers’
