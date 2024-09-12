Gallagher renews Premiership Rugby sponsorship for three more years

Gallagher and Premiership Rugby have announced a multi-year renewal that will see the partnership extend to a decade together at the end of 2028.

The broker has been the official title sponsor of Premiership Rugby since 2018, when it replaced insurer Aviva, and the new three-year deal kicks off from the 2025/26 season.

Since the relationship began, Gallagher has also co-funded Premiership Rugby’s community programme, Project Rugby, which has seen more than 100,000 young people engage in the sport across England.

The programme focuses on the recruitment of participants from under-represented groups, including women and girls, people with