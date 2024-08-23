Clear makes fourth broker buy of 2024 with South-East swoop

Clear Group has acquired Leatherhead-based insurance broker R T Waters.

Established in 1960, R T Waters has strengths in commercial, motor and liability risks, according to Clear - and consists of a team of seven staff led by managing director Trevor Hayter.

In a statement Clear said the acquisition “exemplifies [our] continued unique ability to offer support and investment to smaller UK brokers assessing their options, in a world of large consolidators”.

Exciting time

Mike Edgeley, Group CEO of the Clear Group, pictured, continued: “The R T Waters team are well known