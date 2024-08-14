Partners& secures new debt facility to help drive growth

Partners& has secured a £20m debt facility with Santander UK to help it continue its organic and acquisitive growth.

Founded in April 2020, Partners& has previously operated exclusively with equity capital from its long-term partner, Capital Z and management/employees.

The start-up saw five broking businesses come together to form the platform of the new enterprise – MRIB and Independents, La Playa, CGI and Versatile. The combination created a team of 140 people, based in nine offices controlling approximately £65m in gross written premiums.

In its most recent Companies House results filing, Partners& reported