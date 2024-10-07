Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2024: Introduction

Welcome to the Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers for 2024, which Insurance Age has put together again with the help of Insuramore.

The latest ranking – which is only available to full subscribers – is notable for a number of reasons.

First, Gallagher UK has become the first broker to break the £1bn barrier in terms of UK non-life broking revenue. Second, while 42 previously listed firms are upwardly mobile in jumping at least one banding in 2024, only 10 have gone backwards, showing a market that appears in relatively rude health.

Among the notable risers of two bandings or more are: Jensten (up from £40–50m to £75–100m); JMG