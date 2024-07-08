Insurance Age

Aviva research points to “daunting” recruitment landscape for brokers

Ryan Birbeck
More brokers are recruiting, vacancies are taking longer to fill, and firms are paying more than expected for new hires.

That is the scale of the recruitment challenge for the broking industry according to the latest Aviva Broker Barometer data.

It found 94% of brokers are actively recruiting, an increase on last year, when 71% of brokers had a vacancy open. Nearly all regional brokers surveyed (98%) had a vacancy, followed by 94% of local brokers and 89% of national brokerages.

Our research yet again paints a challenging recruitment picture for brokers.Ryan Birbeck, broker and client development director, Aviva

Ardonagh Advisory notches up fifth buy of 2024

Ardonagh Advisory has acquired Rollinson Smith Insurance Brokers, a community broker servicing the Shropshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands and North Wales regions with a reach in London and other areas of the country.

