FOI confirms broker S166s including one financial crime review
A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age to the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed four broker S166s, indicated they were most likely smaller-sized firms, and revealed one of the reviews fell into the category of financial crime.
The FCA stated in March it had slapped the general insurance & protection sector with the skilled person reports between October and December, among 24 handed out across the financial services industry.
The original information did not specify if the four reports were aimed at brokers. However the response to the FOI detailed they were issued to companies with permission to arrange “non-investment insurance contracts”.
The news in March did not set out whether the four reports were S166 or S166a
More on Broker
Broking Success: Investing in customer relationships
Ex-Swinton boss Gilles Normand, CEO of Academy, sees investing in customer relationships will help the broker grow through recommendations as it moves towards mostly commercial lines.
My Insurance Downtime: James Brooks, Clear Group
James Brooks, employee benefits team manager at Clear Group, offers us a window into his life outside insurance, including smoking meats, discovering golf and watching cartoons because he is still a kid at heart – just don’t talk to him about the ending of Game of Thrones.
Brown & Brown promotes Callan to retail CEO
Brown & Brown Europe has appointed Carolyn Callan as CEO for UK retail, just over a week after Insurance Age revealed the departure of Duncan Carter.
Marginal improvement but still only one-third of brokers have net zero plan
Only 35% of brokers have a plan to achieve net zero emissions, and/or are already implementing one, according to research by Aviva.
Reminder – The 2024 UK Broker Awards deadline is 7 June
With a deadline of 7 June you have just over a week left to get your entries in for the 2024 UK Broker Awards.
NSM to buy AllClear owner
NSM Insurance has signed up to buy InsurEvo Group, including AllClear Insurance, InsureandGo and JustCover, from Synova.
SRG drives into motorsport with Allianz hire
Specialist Risk Group’s managing general agent, MX, is on the starting grid for the launch of a specialist motorsport underwriting offering, and has added a new leader.
Beaven promoted to group MD at Academy, Mountifield joins as COO
Academy Insurance has promoted Richard Beaven to the newly created role of group managing director with Nick Mountifield joining from PIB as group chief operating officer to succeed him.
