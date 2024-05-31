Insurance Age

FOI confirms broker S166s including one financial crime review

investigations-magnifying-glass
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age to the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed four broker S166s, indicated they were most likely smaller-sized firms, and revealed one of the reviews fell into the category of financial crime.

The FCA stated in March it had slapped the general insurance & protection sector with the skilled person reports between October and December, among 24 handed out across the financial services industry.

The original information did not specify if the four reports were aimed at brokers. However the response to the FOI detailed they were issued to companies with permission to arrange “non-investment insurance contracts”.

The news in March did not set out whether the four reports were S166 or S166a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

My Insurance Downtime: James Brooks, Clear Group

James Brooks, employee benefits team manager at Clear Group, offers us a window into his life outside insurance, including smoking meats, discovering golf and watching cartoons because he is still a kid at heart – just don’t talk to him about the ending of Game of Thrones.

NSM to buy AllClear owner

NSM Insurance has signed up to buy InsurEvo Group, including AllClear Insurance, InsureandGo and JustCover, from Synova.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: